Watch Now
NewsGun Violence Solutions

Actions

News 3's Zak Dahlheimer honored at Hampton Roads M.A.S.K. gala

Zak1.jpg
News 3
Zak Dahlheimer pictured with Shana Turner, the founder of M.A.S.K.<br/><br/>
Zak1.jpg
Zak2.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3790.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3798.jpg
Posted at 11:53 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 23:56:27-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — On Saturday, News 3 anchor and reporter Zak Dahlheimer received the Shaq Turner Taking Action Award at the Hampton Roads M.A.S.K. gala.

M.A.S.K., or Mothers Against Senseless Killings, helps families impacted by senseless gun violence in the community. The group's founder, Shana Turner, started the organization after her son, Shaq, was shot and killed in Dec. 2017.

Dahlheimer received the award for his stories that work to raise awareness about the impacts of gun violence.

The event also featured loved ones of others killed by gun violence, poets, music, and scholarship awards.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need