News 3's Zak Dahlheimer honored at Hampton Roads M.A.S.K. gala

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — On Saturday, News 3 anchor and reporter Zak Dahlheimer received the Shaq Turner Taking Action Award at the Hampton Roads M.A.S.K. gala.

M.A.S.K., or Mothers Against Senseless Killings, helps families impacted by senseless gun violence in the community. The group's founder, Shana Turner, started the organization after her son, Shaq, was shot and killed in Dec. 2017.

Dahlheimer received the award for his stories that work to raise awareness about the impacts of gun violence.

The event also featured loved ones of others killed by gun violence, poets, music, and scholarship awards.