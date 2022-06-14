Norfolk Nighthawks program, created to reduce crime in the city, returns July 1

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Nighthawks, it's almost time to take flight! The program, offered by Norfolk Parks & Recreation, returns July 1.

It provides a fun and safe alternative for Norfolk residents ages 18 and older during the summer, all in an effort to reduce crime in the city and enhance people's quality of life.

In addition to all-star basketball games, this year's program will offer the following activities:

Board and card game tournaments

Computer coding classes

Food handler's certification

Hip Hop and Line Dance classes

Mixxed Fit classes

Voter registration

More

There will also be employment opportunities, professional development, G.E.D. program enrollment, healthcare services and financial literacy.

The 16-week program runs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight at the following locations:

Huntersville Community Center - 830 Goff Street

Young Terrace Community Center - 804 Whitaker Lane

Southside Boys & Girls Club - 701 Berkley Avenue Ext.

The Norfolk Police Department, the Old Dominion University Police Department, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the Southside Boys & Girls Club and the C.R.O.W.N. Project serve as program partners.

For more information on the Norfolk Nighthawks program, click here.

Click here for our full coverage on finding solutions to gun violence in Hampton Roads.