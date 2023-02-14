'Very concerned:' Sentara Norfolk General Hospital sees record number of gunshot patients in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's Level I trauma team is "very concerned" about the number of gunshot wound victims that have been recently treated.

The hospital's trauma program treated a record 541 patients for gunshot wounds in 2022, 69 of which resulted in deaths, according to a press release from hospital officials. Here's how the numbers break down:

474 of the gunshot victims (88%) were Black males between the ages of 20 and 64.

Ninety-nine of those same victims (18%) were between 15 and 19 years old.

530 patients in 2021

466 patients in 2020

Patients with gunshot wounds come into the hospital from all over Hampton Roads and points beyond in Virginia and North Carolina, the hospital said. Some patients are transported from the shooting scene by EMS officials, some are transferred in from other hospitals and some are dropped off by people they know who have driven away from the scene.

Hospital officials said gun violence in Hampton Roads is "unchecked."

“Our trauma team is very concerned about this trend,” said Dr. Jay Collins chief of trauma at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and professor of surgery at Eastern Virginia Medical School. “We are committed to working with these victims and educating the community about the effects of gun violence and reducing the number of violent acts of all kinds that occur every day in our region.”

In addition, there were 114 stabbings which included one fatality. There were also 214 assaults and 27 incidents of domestic violence which left three people dead.

While Sentara Norfolk General Hospital saw a rise in gunshot-related injuries, other hospitals in the Sentara company saw reductions:

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, a Level III trauma center, saw 98 patients in 2022 versus 106 in 2021.

Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton saw 46 gunshot patients in 2022 compared to 50 in 2021.

“Where you live can be a determining factor for many victims of violence,” said Angela Parker, team coordinator of the Foresight Violence Intervention Program at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. "We work with people to change their circumstances and redirect their lives into a healthier and safer place."

The Foresight program was established with a federal Justice Department grant administered by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. Organizers try to meet with every survivor of violence in the trauma program. Visits can happen at different points from the ER to a patient's room or the patient's home after they leave the hospital.

The hospital said about half the patients they approach agree to participate in the program while half initially reject the offer of assistance. Then a small number of people decided to come back later and ask for help.

“We want to expand the window of opportunity for people to use our services after discharge,” Parker said. “Building trust and a rapport is vital for the Foresight program to succeed. That happens one conversation at a time, and we will talk as often as it takes.”

Parker said she hopes to recruit survivors of gun violence to share their experiences with schools, churches and community groups to help change the social dynamic that breeds violence.