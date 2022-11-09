Habitat for Humanity begins construction on two 3D printed homes in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is printing its second and third 3D printed houses on the peninsula.

CEO Janet V. Green said the number of applicants has soared in the past year.

“I’ve been with habitat nearly 20 years and we had almost double the number that we usually have, over 250 people are searching for affordable solutions to housing right now,” said Green.

Sierra Romas is one of those people.

“Finding an apartment was really difficult because I either made too much to stay in low income or I made not enough to stay by myself,” said Romas.

She is now a first time homebuyer through Habitat. Wednesday she watched as her 3D printed house began to take shape.

“I feel awesome this is an incredible experience it’s surreal,” said Romas.

Green said 3D printing a house cuts construction costs by 15%, making it an affordable and attractive option.

“As long as we can build safely and more inexpensively faster why wouldn’t habitat try new technology,” Green said.

The two homes are expected to be complete by spring of 2023.