'Ham, hospitality, and history:' Why Smithfield makes the perfect family Staycation

SMITHFIELD, Va. — When you think of Smithfield, you probably think of bacon, pork, or ham. But what about the town itself?

"It's the best place to be," said Jim Abict, the owner of The Christmas Store.

Jim has owned and operated a local business in downtown Smithfield for 29 years. He says Smithfield is the perfect destination for a family staycation.

WTKR News 3 / Raymond Campos Special pig Christmas ornaments you can only get at The Christmas Store in Downtown Smithfield.



"There are so many neat things that go on here," he said. "You get the sense of community in a small town that you just can't find anywhere else."

WTKR News 3 / Raymond Campos News 3 Reporter Penny Kmitt and Jim Abict, owner of The Christmas Store in downtown Smithfield.



Downtown Smithfield is where southern, small-town charm comes alive. Walking through the city's historic downtown, you won't find an empty storefront. You also won't find any chain restaurants or stores. That's done on purpose.

"We are really one of those towns that believe in country," said Smithfield Mayor Steve Bowman.

Formerly the city's Chief of Police, Bowman says Smithfield can be summed up in about three words.

"Ham, hospitality, and history," he said. "It's part of our culture."

To get a taste of all three, be sure to visit the Isle of Wight County Museum, home to the world's oldest ham (so maybe you won't actually want a taste of all three).

"The Isle of Wight County Museum was established in 1976," said Rachel Popp, the museum's curator. "[The ham] was made in 1902. Technically, it should still be edible."

The 121-year-old piece of swine sits in what was once the Back of Smithfield, a historic building that was transformed to tell stories of colonial history, the Smithfield ham industry, Blackwater River, and the Civil War.

WTKR News 3 / Raymond Campos The world's oldest ham, featured at the Isle of Wight County Museum.



But if you would like to actually taste some Smithfield ham, grab a meal at the Taste of Smithfield Restaurant, where the store's name speaks for itself.

"All these Smithfield meats, they're smoked and cooked in-house," said Jen McCullen, Taste of Smithfield's kitchen manager. "Most of them are on a low and slow braise once we get all that smoke flavor on it. So everything is so tender and juicy."

Some of the restaurant's top sellers include the Redneck Pate (two thick-cut slices of Smithfield bologna smothered with cheese and placed on a bun), the fried green tomatoes, loaded pigtails (loaded fries, but the fries look like a pig's tail because, of course), and Amanda's Sweet Biscuits.

WTKR News 3 / Raymond Campos The Taste of Smithfield's Redneck Pate sandwich.

"Amanda's Sweet Biscuits are sweet potato biscuits, house-made, with the Smithfield country ham and drizzled with molasses," explained Jen. "Smithfield Foods is a big part of this town and when you do make such a footprint like that, you want to give back to the community."

And if you thought ham was good before, try having it fresh, right from the town it's made in.

"By law, if you get a genuine Smithfield ham, it has to be cured within the town limits of Smithfield," explained Mayor Bowman.

But if pork isn't your thing, or maybe you're a vegetarian, there's a plethora of great places to eat and drink along Smithfield's Main Street. Some local favorites include the Wharf Hill Brewing Company, Smithfield Ice Cream Parlor (which is designed to look like it came straight out of the 1950s), the restaurant at the Smithfield Inn, and Smithfield Station.

Mayor Bowman says Smithfield Station is one of his favorite places to eat and hang out.

"You can ride down and dock at Smithfield Station and have dinner there," he said. "If you want a simple salad or you want a gourmet meal, or you want Italian or you want seafood, anything, Smithfield has got it."

Daniel Harrell Smithfield Station

Smithfield also has some great outdoor attractions. Windsor Castle Park is a 208-acre riverside park equipped with kayak rentals, a mountain bike path, a dog park, a fishing pier, and walking trails.

If you'd like to add some history to your time outside, right down the road you'll find Virginia's oldest church building.

St. Luke's Historic Church and Museum is a pretty neat piece of history. Constructed between 1685 and 1687, the structure still has more than half the original fabric.

"This is the original brick," explained John Ericson, the education coordinator at St. Luke's Historic Church and Museum. "Few people know it exists."

WTKR News 3 / Raymond Campos News 3 Reporter Penny Kmitt and John Ericson with St. Luke's Historic Church & Museum.

Ericson says the building also gives nods to Isle of Wight families who helped found the United States while sharing the true history of religious freedom throughout the country.

"What's important for us is that we tell the story of the movement from a very religiously repressive society into the freedoms that we have today," Ericson explained. "A lot of people think that people were flocking to the shores of North America for religious freedom. But those freedoms did not exist in the 17th century. It was [not] until the Constitution that we had those guarantees of religious freedom and the separation of church and state. So that's the story that we tell on a daily basis here."

So whether you're a history buff, shopaholic, or foodie, Smithfield has a little bit of something for everyone.

"I wouldn't live anywhere else, I really wouldn't," said Mayor Bowman. "It's just a beautiful place, the people are great, and the things to do are unlimited."