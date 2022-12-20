Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a robbery at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of N. King Street.

Police said they were made aware that the convenience store was robbed on Dec. 19 around 3:46 a.m. During its investigation, the division learned that a suspect went into the store, implied he had a weapon and asked for money. The suspect then got an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

The division released the following description and picture of the suspect: “black male, approximately 6'0 tall, 200 lbs., last seen wearing a tri-colored jacket, a black face mask, black pants, and black shoes.”

HPD

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip by calling 757-727-6111.