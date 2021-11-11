Watch
Hampton AAA branch to host 15 year anniversary event, Nov. 12

Posted at 8:08 AM, Nov 11, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - The AAA Tidewater branch in Hampton, Va. is celebrating its 15 year anniversary with an event on November 12, 2021.

The event will offer the following:

  • New member special
  • Free gift with insurance quote
  • Free gift with a new travel quote
  • Special Car Care Center repair discount
  • Sale on Travel Store merchandise
  • Free Senior CarFit and Child Car Seat installation assistance (10 am to 1 pm)

This anniversary event will be held at the AAA Hampton Branch and Car Care Center at 1520 Aberdeen Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All free gifts are available while supplies last with a limit to one free gift per household per offer.

