Hampton AAA branch to host 15 year anniversary event, Nov. 12

HAMPTON, Va. - The AAA Tidewater branch in Hampton, Va. is celebrating its 15 year anniversary with an event on November 12, 2021.
The event will offer the following:
- New member special
- Free gift with insurance quote
- Free gift with a new travel quote
- Special Car Care Center repair discount
- Sale on Travel Store merchandise
- Free Senior CarFit and Child Car Seat installation assistance (10 am to 1 pm)
This anniversary event will be held at the AAA Hampton Branch and Car Care Center at 1520 Aberdeen Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All free gifts are available while supplies last with a limit to one free gift per household per offer.