Hampton AAA branch to host 15 year anniversary event, Nov. 12

HAMPTON, Va. - The AAA Tidewater branch in Hampton, Va. is celebrating its 15 year anniversary with an event on November 12, 2021.

The event will offer the following:

New member special

Free gift with insurance quote

Free gift with a new travel quote

Special Car Care Center repair discount

Sale on Travel Store merchandise

Free Senior CarFit and Child Car Seat installation assistance ( 10 am to 1 pm )

This anniversary event will be held at the AAA Hampton Branch and Car Care Center at 1520 Aberdeen Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All free gifts are available while supplies last with a limit to one free gift per household per offer.