Hampton Aquaplex economic impact discussed in ODU’s State of the Region

HAMPTON, Va.- The future economic impact of the Hampton Aquaplex, which is currently under construction, was discussed in Old Dominion University’s State of the Region presentation in Newport News Friday.

The $30 million dollar Hampton Aquaplex is set to open in the coming weeks, and provides a state-of-the-art swimming and diving competition pool, a recreational pool, and a splash park.

According to Dr. Bob McNabb with Old Dominion University, drownings account for 14.9% of injury-related deaths in Virginia. Part of the city of Hampton’s promise to teach water safety is to give all second graders in Hampton City Schools free swim lessons beginning in 2023.

The program will cost tax payers about $140,000, but McNabb said saving even one life is priceless.

McNabb also discussed the influx of money that will come from visitors of the swimming and diving competitions. He said surrounding restaurants and hotels will see a boost in revenue from the Aquaplex.