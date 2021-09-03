Hampton Police search for business robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a business robbery that occurred on September 3, 2021.

Officials received a call about a robbery at 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m.

Preliminary investigations have shown that revealed the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black backpack, and a black mask.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

