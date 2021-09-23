Hampton City Council approves temporary closures of eastbound ramps near Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

HAMPTON, Va. - Members of Hampton City Council voted Wednesday night to temporarily close the eastbound I-64 ramps at Mallory Street and Settlers Landing Road to ease traffic.

The proposal passed 6-1.

The city proposed to temporarily close the two ramps every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) expansion project wraps up in 2025.

Many drivers use the ramps as a cut-through, shaving minutes off their commute heading into the tunnel.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said earlier this month it’s clogging the city streets, and that’s a problem.

News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel will have more on the proposal on News 3 at 11.

This is a developing story.