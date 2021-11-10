Watch
Hampton City Council considering ordinance banning people from parking on their lawns

Posted at 2:39 PM, Nov 10, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - Should people be able to park their cars on their front lawns?

Hampton City Council members met again on Wednesday to talk about an ordinance that would ban people who are able to park on the street in their neighborhoods from parking in their front lawns.

City staff says the goal is to help reduce blight and improve property values.

City council members have been discussing the proposal for months, and a final vote could come as early as this December.

News 3 is speaking with homeowners and will have reports beginning on News 3 at 4.

