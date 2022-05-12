Hampton City Council members get update on crime trends, vote to lower real estate, personal property tax rates

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot gave an update on crime trends to city council Wednesday night.

He discussed the department's strategy at length, highlighting the need to key in on neighborhoods with high crime.

“We have a limited number of hours to devote to policing. Those of us who have elevated to executive positions have to do more - that's where it has to come from. And we, frankly, have to be smarter about it. We have to understand where the hotspots are, understand what kind of resources they need, and overcome the sort of natural desire to shrink away from some of these problems,” the chief said.

After Talbot spoke, city council voted on a number of agenda items regarding money.

Council members voted unanimously to pass two ordinances to lower real estate tax and personal property tax rates in the city.

Last month, News 3 reported that the city was proposing a six-cent reduction from $1.24 per $100 assessed to $100. The city also gave taxpayers a break in March when personal property tax assessment values were decreased from 100% to 75%.

City council also unanimously passed the full budget for the new fiscal year.