Hampton City Council passes ordinance banning parking on front lawns effective July 2022

HAMPTON, Va. - Should people be able to park their cars on their front lawns? Hampton City Council members don't think so.

Wednesday night, council members voted 4-3 to adopt an ordinance banning people from doing so. It will take effect July 1, 2022.

Exemptions include:

Loading and unloading (up to 24 hours)

When either side of the adjacent street is labeled as "no parking permitted"

Reasonable accommodation

City-approved special permit

Street closures

Street sweeping/maintenance

Flooding or severe weather events

When washing the car

City staff previously said the goal is to help reduce blight and improve property values.

The council has been discussing the proposal for months.

Last month, News 3 spoke with neighbors opposed to the idea.

"We park the car for safety, but also it's easier, man," Carl Tuel, who lives near Buckroe Beach and doesn't have a driveway, told News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton in November.

Especially in the summer, street parking can be a premium, so his front lawn guarantees him a spot.

"It's not always easy to find a spot," he said.

People in violation of the ordinance will receive a notice and would have 10 days to appeal the violation to the Board of Zoning Appeals. If there is no correction or appeal, the city could take further in action, including a criminal summons. A judge could then impose a fine, according to the city.

The ordinance will be amended at a later date to "allow for grass paving systems."