Hampton City Council seeking interim member for 2022

Applications close at end of day Dec. 1, 2021
Posted at 10:05 PM, Nov 18, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton City Council is looking for an interim member to fill the seat of a councilwoman who is leaving for a different position.

Councilwoman Chris Snead will leave her seat on Jan. 1, 2022 when she assumes the office of Treasurer of Hampton. The council is seeking applicants for an interim appointment to fill her seat.

The person would serve from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.

Snead’s term was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024, but it is likely a special election will be held in November 2022 to allow the voters to decide who will fill the remaining two years of the term.

Applications will be accepted until the end of the day on Dec. 1.

If you're interested, you can apply online here.

