Hampton City Schools awarded $5.4M in funding to address impacts of COVID-19 on students

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools has been awarded over $54 million to provide pandemic funding.

The school district has been awarded $54,800,634.28 under the ARP Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Funds.

Hampton City Schools was awarded money in a total of five rounds of funding. The funding was used to purchase digital instructional materials, internet hotspots for students, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes/spray, electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, desk shields, plexiglass, and other COVID-19 supplies/personal protective equipment.

The latest funding available is the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Funds. These funds can be used through September 30, 2024.

The funding will help safely open and sustain the safe operation of schools. According to the school district, it will also address the impacts of COVID-19 on the students by addressing students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.

To view the full list of how HCS plans to allocate the APR funding, click here.