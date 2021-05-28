Hampton City Schools graduation ceremonies move back to Coliseum; other celebration activities announced

Hampton City Schools

HAMPTON, Va. - Graduation for Hampton City Schools will once again commence in a familiar location.

After Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order lifting all social distancing requirements and capacity limits went into effect Friday, the school district announced that formal, in-person graduation ceremonies will resume indoors.

HCS made the decision to move our graduation ceremonies from Darling Stadium to the Hampton Coliseum, which is where all ceremonies have traditionally taken place. The Coliseum is working with the school district to make sure all mitigation protocols are followed so graduates and their families can celebrate safely.

Dates and times of graduation ceremonies for Bethel, Hampton, Kecoughtan and Phoebus High Schools can be found below:

Bethel - Thursday, June 17, 7 p.m.

- Thursday, June 17, 7 p.m. Hampton - Friday, June 18, 7 p.m.

- Friday, June 18, 7 p.m. Kecoughtan - Saturday, June 19, 1:30 p.m.

- Saturday, June 19, 1:30 p.m. Phoebus - Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m.

Each student will receive at least 10 tickets for family and friends.

Additionally, there will be a handful of celebration activities, including a cap and gown celebration, a decorated vehicle parade and a "Light Up Hampton" light display. Details on each activity can be found on the Hampton City Schools 2021 graduation website here.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.