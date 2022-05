HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools is having a “Teacher Recruitment Fair” from May 17, 2022 to May 19, 2022.

The fair will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The interviews will be virtual and you must register online.

Registration is open now until May 15, 2022.

The school district is offering a starting salary of $51,000 for those with a Bachelor’s degree and $53,600 for those with a Master’s in the field. A $1,200 sign up bonus is also being offered.

For more information and registration click here