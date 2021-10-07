Hampton City Schools moves forward with crisis team to help staff deal with school shootings, other trauma

HAMPTON, Va. – The recent rash of school shootings is causing shockwaves across the country. Parents, students, and staff are in disbelief over the violence.

The latest shooting happened Wednesday morning at a high school in Arlington, Texas. Community members can’t soon forget last month’s shooting at Heritage High in Newport News. The traumatic event left behind emotional scars.

“They lived it,” said Charles Schesventer, a community member. “They experienced the abnormal situation which seems to be more normal throughout the United States.”

That’s why Hampton City Schools is stepping up. The school division is putting the power in the hands of employees with mental health backgrounds.

A crisis team, called Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) that’s made up of school counselors, nurses, and other workers has been assembled. Their goal is to help their co-workers cope with traumatic situations, including school shootings, that happen inside their classrooms and community.

“We all need it,” said Hampton School Board Chair Ann Cherry. “We all connect, and at some point, whether we admit it or not, we all have had individual traumas.”

After a crisis, including a death of a co-worker or student, severe violence, or accident, the team will swoop in, helping to strengthen and heal their emotional wounds.

“It’s certainly going to benefit our teachers, as well as benefit our students, and overall benefit our community,” said Hampton School Board Vice Chair Dr. Richard Mason.

Community members said the crisis team is not only a good idea, but one that is needed.

“We sort of have traumas that happen a lot in Hampton Roads for various things, various topics, various things that can cause concerns to kids, and adults too,” Schesventer said. “In a school system like this, we need to be prepared to treat it.”

More than 40 employees have been trained for the crisis team so far. The school board will now move forward on how to implement the concept in the schools

