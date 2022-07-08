Watch Now
Hampton City Schools offering $5K sign-on bonus for new elementary, middle school teachers

Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 08, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Interested in teaching? Hampton City Schools is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus (after taxes) for new teachers hired between July 8, 2022 and August 29, 2022.

According to HCS, positions are open in the following elementary and middle schools:

  • Elementary Schools: Aberdeen, Andrews, Bassette, Kraft, Mary T. Christian Elementary Schools
    • Eligible Positions: PK-5, Library Media & Special Education
  • Middle Schools: Andrews, Lindsay & Syms
    • Eligible Positions: English, Math, Library Media, Science, Spanish, Special Education & Technology Education

A one-year commitment to the school district is required.

HCS also said the starting salary for an applicant with a bachelor's degree is $51,000, while the starting salary for an applicant with a master's in field is $53,600.

Applicants also must currently be authorized to work in the United States for any employer.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

