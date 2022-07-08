HAMPTON, Va. - Interested in teaching? Hampton City Schools is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus (after taxes) for new teachers hired between July 8, 2022 and August 29, 2022.

According to HCS, positions are open in the following elementary and middle schools:

Elementary Schools: Aberdeen, Andrews, Bassette, Kraft, Mary T. Christian Elementary Schools

Eligible Positions: PK-5, Library Media & Special Education

Middle Schools: Andrews, Lindsay & Syms

Eligible Positions: English, Math, Library Media, Science, Spanish, Special Education & Technology Education



A one-year commitment to the school district is required.

HCS also said the starting salary for an applicant with a bachelor's degree is $51,000, while the starting salary for an applicant with a master's in field is $53,600.

Applicants also must currently be authorized to work in the United States for any employer.

To apply, click here.