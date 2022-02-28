Hampton City Schools responds after alleged incident, staged protest

HAMPTON, Va. - News 3 reached out to Hampton City Schools after receiving a report from a viewer about an alleged child molestation incident.

The viewer said there was a staged protest at Hampton schools because of the alleged incident, that was reported at a Hampton elementary school.

School officials said information about the incident was not "factually correct."

They also said it appeared a parent and her high school child organized a student walk out Monday morning for students at our four high schools. Administrators reported that several students who walked out were "unable to communicate the reason for participating in the walk out."

Hampton City Schools released a statement on the issue saying: