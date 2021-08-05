Hampton City Schools students will return for in-person instruction 5 days a week in the fall

HAMPTON, Va. - Students who attend Hampton City Schools will head back to the classroom for in-person instruction in the fall.

The Hampton School Board shared its plan for the 2021-2022 school year at Wednesday night's meeting and decided that students in all grade levels will return to school buildings five days a week on a traditional school day/bell schedule. Board members said this will be the main method of learning for the school year.

Based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), students in grades K-12 and staff members will required to wear masks while in school buildings and while riding school buses.

The school district will reevaluate all health mitigation strategies and make adjustments as needed by no later than the first quarter of the school year.

Virtual Virginia made a virtual instruction option available to families. The deadline to enroll was July 15.

If you are a parent or guardian who is now requesting a virtual option for their child or children, you may do so by completing the Parent/Guardian HCS Virtual Learning Agreement here and submitting this document to your child’s school. School officials say while the completion and submission of this form does not guarantee enrollment into Virtual Virginia, it will place the student on a waiting list. The division monitors Virtual Virginia’s waiting list each day and enrolls students as slots become available.

Related: Chesapeake parents, students weigh in on both sides of mask debate in schools

More information, to include expectations and protocols for the opening of the 2021-2022 school year, can be found on Hampton City Schools' homepage.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.