HAMPTON, Va. - Are you a teacher looking to possibly teach in Hampton?

Hampton City Public Schools is holding a virtual teacher recruitment fair next week.

The recruitment fair will be held from July 6 to July 8 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The starting salary for teachers with a bachelor's degree starts at $49,000 and $51,600 for teachers with a master's degree. There is even a sign-on bonus of $750.

Registration is now open until July 6.

