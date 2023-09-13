Hampton councilmember releases apology amid sex scandal accusations

HAMPTON, Va. — City Councilman Chris Bowman has released an apology letter amid sex scandal accusations.

News 3 obtained court documents which said Councilman Bowman told detectives that he met a woman in a hotel in Newport News and paid her $200 for oral sex in January 2022.

Afterward, court documents show Bowman came back to the parking lot to find his cell phone and other items missing from his car. That’s when Bowman reportedly told investigators he received a message from a man who said he had his cell phone.

Police identified the man as Michael Brown II, who demanded a payment of $5,000 or he would release content from Bowman’s phone.

Hampton City Council voted to censure and formally disapprove of Chris Bowman’s actions, and now Councilman Steven Brown is calling for Bowman to resign.

Bowman's apology is as follows:

Apology Letter by WTKR News 3 on Scribd

The Hampton NAACP also called for Bowman's resignation.