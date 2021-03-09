Hampton Police search for suspect in connection with bomb threat that caused evacuation of court buildings

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating after bomb threats were called at both the Hampton General District Court and the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Tuesday.

Officials say a call was received at 8:25 a.m. for the two different bomb threats at both buildings in the 200 block of King Street.

All three court buildings, including the Circuit Court, in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

The bomb threat shut down King Street in between Lincoln Street and Pembroke Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said a sweep of the locations was completed and there were no suspicious devices located.

The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect contacted the courts and indicated that he was going to blow the buildings up. As the criminal investigation into the threat is on-going, police are asking for help to identify the suspect.

If you or anyone you know has information that can help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.