Hampton Cup Regatta cancelled due to 'potentially unsafe' weather conditions

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Cup Regatta has been canceled.

This long running boat racing even was expected to take place Saturday and Sunday, but according to the regatta's website, it and the concert afterward have been canceled due to weather.

A post on the race's website cited dangerous wind and rain as reasons for the cancellations.

"This is to protect our fans as well as our racers who travel from all over the United States and Canada to attend our event," read the cancellation message on the regatta's website. "The Committee held out as long as possible with the hope conditions would change."

The event is not rescheduled for this year but will be back in 2024, according to the regatta's website.

