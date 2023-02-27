Watch Now
Hampton extends its 'Black History Sites Pass' activity, offers prizes to participants

Posted at 1:50 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 13:51:35-05

HAMPTON, Va. — As Black History Month winds down, the City of Hampton is giving you the chance to learn about the city's ties to history.

You can download the free "Hampton Black History Sites Pass" to check in at various locations around the city.

There are seven sites highlighted, including the "First Africans in Virginia" marker at Fort Monroe, the Emancipation Oak and the Hampton History Museum.

If you visit four out of the seven sites, you will win a prize. The prize promotion has been extended through the month of March, so you still have time!

To read more about Hampton's historic places and download the site pass, click here.

