Hampton eyes changes to solid waste services, increased fines for noncompliance

HAMPTON, Va. - If you don't follow the rules- you'll get fined. That's what city leaders in Hampton are saying about trash and recycling services.

In December, the city council will take public comment on proposed changes to the service, including increasing fees for noncompliance.

Spokesperson Robin McCormick told News 3 residents currently get two strikes, then a $25 fine if they put out something for trash or recycling that doesn't follow the guidelines.

"People put out a whole tree or things that our trucks can’t pick up, we’ve got people who put hot coals in their trash and melt their trashcan, we’ve got people who put non-recyclables in their recycle bin if their trash can gets full," McCormick said.

The solid waste division is proposing increasing the fine to $75.

"We really just want to remind people to follow the rules, put their trash out when they’re supposed to, and how they’re supposed to,” McCormick said.