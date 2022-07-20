Hampton Fire investigators search for woman responsible for setting home on fire

HAMPTON, Va. - Investigators need help in identifying the woman responsible for the arson of a home in Hampton.

Hampton Fire Investigators are looking for the person responsible for the intentional arson fire set in the 1800 block of Canterbury Road.

On Friday, July 1, around 11:15 p.m., a woman was seen at the residence lighting the home on fire. The suspect is described as a female wearing a light-colored dress with dark hair.

Investigators provided the following pictures of the suspect:

If you know of any information related to this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or click here for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls are anonymous.