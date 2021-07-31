Watch
Hampton Firefighters respond to business fire on Mercury Boulevard

Hampton Fire & Rescue
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 17:17:44-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Firefighters responded to a fire at a business on Mercury Boulevard on Saturday.

Crews are currently on the scene of Apple Tree, a beauty supply store located at 4009 W Mercury Boulevard. They say the fire is still active but under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

