Hampton Firefighters respond to business fire on Mercury Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Firefighters responded to a fire at a business on Mercury Boulevard on Saturday.

Crews are currently on the scene of Apple Tree, a beauty supply store located at 4009 W Mercury Boulevard. They say the fire is still active but under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

