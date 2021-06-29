Hampton firefighters struggle to control gas leak after waste management truck catches fire

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton firefighters struggled to control a gas leak after a waste management truck caught fire in the area of S. Armistead Avenue N. and W. Queen Street Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call around 4:35 p.m.

Hampton Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Shawn Lazar told News 3 the incident involved a waste management truck powered by CNG.

Firefighters were concerned due to not being able to control the gas leak during an active fire.

Chief Lazar said they had to wait until the gas burned off so they could finish extinguishing the fire.

He added that it was "a pretty unique fire" and that he had never seen anything like it.

The scene was finally cleared around 7:17 p.m.

While the incident caused traffic to be a mess, no one was hurt and there was no damage to any property other than the waste management truck.

