Hampton high school's Junior ROTC participates in tree-planting for 9/11 memorial

HAMPTON, Va. - The Junior ROTC students from each of Hampton's four high schools took part in a tree-planting Saturday.

The tree planting was part of the preparation for the city's 20th observation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The trees were planted in the "soils of justice," which came from each of the three attack sites.

Former Hampton City Councilwoman Angela Lee Leary weighed in on the importance of the next generation keeping the tradition going.

"It is a powerful message that we see the next generation coming here to remember and create a place called hope," she said.

The new trees will be part of a reflections area, which will also include a commemorative bench.