Hampton High student arrested after gun found on school property

HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton High student was arrested after a gun was found at the school Monday.

Around 2:12 p.m., Hampton Police were notified of a weapon that was found on school property at Hampton High located in the 1400 block of West Queen Street.

According to police, a staff member became alerted that a student may be in possession of a weapon.

As a result of the investigation, a firearm was recovered. An 18-year-old student is currently in custody and charges are pending against him.

Officials say there was no threat to the school and the investigation is ongoing.

Hampton High School's Executive Principal sent the following message to families: