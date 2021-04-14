Hampton hiring event recruits temporary workers to help educate public about COVID-19 vaccines

HAMPTON, Va. - Temporary workers are being hired to help educate residents about the COVID-19 vaccines.

A hiring event was held Tuesday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. People were interviewed on the spot for outreach specialist positions.

The job will be 20-25 hours a week starting immediately, and it pays $20 an hour.

It's funded through the Virginia Emergency Management Department.

“It’s critical we reach herd immunity so the more people we can vaccinate, the more we can get back to our lives. This is our shot. This is our shot to get back to normal," said Gaylene Kanoyton, the manager of the Hampton outreach hiring event.

The outreach specialists will also help residents register for appointments, and various locations are assigned.

Anyone who is interested can apply online here.

