Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Hampton home uninhabitable after fire

items.[0].image.alt
Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue
HP 20 block of Langston Boulevard house fire (March 11)
HP 20 block of Langston Boulevard house fire (March 11)
HP 20 block of Langston Boulevard house fire (March 11)
HP 20 block of Langston Boulevard house fire (March 11)
Posted at 10:42 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 22:42:56-05

HAMPTON, Va. - Fire officials have deemed a house uninhabitable after a fire in the 20 block of Langston Boulevard Thursday night.

Firefighters with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 6:43 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was put out at 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The department says the person who lives in the house was not at home when the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education