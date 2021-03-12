Hampton home uninhabitable after fire

HAMPTON, Va. - Fire officials have deemed a house uninhabitable after a fire in the 20 block of Langston Boulevard Thursday night.

Firefighters with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 6:43 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was put out at 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The department says the person who lives in the house was not at home when the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Units dispatched at 18:43 20 BLK Langston Blvd. Heavy smoke and flames on arrival. Fire out 19:00, no injuries. Occupant was not home at the time of the fire. Home is uninhabitable. Fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KG7YxfCYUM — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) March 12, 2021

