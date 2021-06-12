Watch
Hampton kids spa celebrates National Children's Day with grand opening event

Wild Child Spa Entertainment
196257902_183504680354417_8777420106707987609_n.jpg
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jun 12, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - A local business is celebrating National Children's Day with the grand opening of Hampton's first spa dedicated to children.

Wild Child Spa Entertainment's grand opening event takes place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 19 N Mallory Street.

The event will feature pony rides, bounce houses, carnival foods, activities, vendors, raffles, and more.

Admission is free for all guests.

Spa owners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the city's first kids spa.

For more information, click here.

