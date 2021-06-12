Hampton kids spa celebrates National Children's Day with grand opening event

HAMPTON, Va. - A local business is celebrating National Children's Day with the grand opening of Hampton's first spa dedicated to children.

Wild Child Spa Entertainment's grand opening event takes place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 19 N Mallory Street.

The event will feature pony rides, bounce houses, carnival foods, activities, vendors, raffles, and more.

Admission is free for all guests.

Spa owners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the city's first kids spa.

