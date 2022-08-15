Hampton man arrested, charged with first degree murder of Hampton woman in Hanover Co.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - Police have made an arrest regarding a homicide that took place in July 2022 where a woman was found on the side of the road.

Hanover County Sheriff's Office say that Emmanual Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

On July 21, 2022, authorities responded to the intersection of Wins Church Road and Greenwood Road after reciving word that the body of a woman, later identified as Raquiah Paulette King, of Hampton, was located on the side of the road.

It is believed, by investigators, that Coble killed King in Hampton and disposed of the body in Hanover

Investigators have confirmed that the two were in an intimate relationship.

The investigation that led to Coble's arrest involved multiple agencies.

Coble is currently being transferred to Hanover County and is schedule to be arraigned on Tuesday August 16, 2022.