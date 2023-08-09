Watch Now
Hampton man dies after being 'entangled with a vehicle' while working: Police

Posted at 4:42 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 16:42:04-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Hampton business owner died on Wednesday after accidentally colliding a truck.

George "Sonny" Harris III, 68, was pronounced dead after James City County Police and Fire department responded to a call around 11:20 a.m., according to JCCPD. Harris and the truck driver were seeding a construction zone the 9200 block of Daydreamer Court.

Harris owns Harris & Son Seeding Contractors," according to police. He was trying guide a hose behind a truck when he was fatally entangled with the vehicle.

JCCPD is investigating the incident.

