Hampton mayor hosts town hall with teens

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck held a town hall Monday night with local teens to hear what they want to see in their community.

The mayor told News 3 over 400 surveys were submitted by high school students via the Hampton Youth Commission, presenting him with questions and concerns about their city.

He said they covered topics like how local government works, taxes and inflation and teen gun violence.

Ellen Ice / WTKR

“It's important for us to know what our youth are thinking, we often times believe that just providing certain kids of activities are sufficient, but sometimes we miss the mark because we haven’t asked them what they want,” said Tuck.

The mayor said the goal of these conversations is to mold the future leaders of the city, and to spark conversations that lead to a stronger Hampton.