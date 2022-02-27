Hampton mayor to hold virtual town hall to discuss city traffic jams around Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton's mayor is set to hold a town hall meeting to discuss traffic jams caused by interstate backups.

Mayor Donnie Tuck will host the virtual town hall discussion on Monday at 7 p.m. It will air on the city's Facebook page.

The mayor says the discussion will feature planned topics that include city traffic jams caused by interstate backups and parking issues around Buckroe Beach.

During the virtual discussion, viewers will be able to pose questions and offer input for consideration. This discussion comes at a time when the city begins to prepare for the warmer weather which is when traffic and parking issues peak.

Earlier this month, Hampton City Council members voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to help ease traffic jams on side streets stemming from the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel. One of the main shortcuts takes drivers over the Mallory Street Bridge, but the city is trying to choke that off by restricting that path to traffic one way during the height of rush hour.

