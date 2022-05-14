Hampton moving forward with pilot program to temporarily close I-64 E ramp at Settlers Landing during rush hour

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton is moving forward with its proposal to temporarily close access to the Settlers Landing Road eastbound I-64 ramp starting in June.

On Wednesday, members of Hampton City Council voted to officially approve the closure during afternoon rush hour.

This will go into effect on June 1.

The pilot program is trying to discourage drivers from using residential streets as a way to bypass congestion on the interstate heading toward the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

In April, the city started reducing the Mallory Street Bridge to one-way traffic from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays. Starting next month, the city will close access to the Settlers Landing ramp onto I-64 E during these same hours.

The city says the goal is for through motorists to stay on the interstate rather than getting off the highway and creating backups on city streets when they re-enter the highway closer to the HRBT.

This plan does not affect access to I-64 W.

The city is working with Apple Maps, Waze and other mapping apps to alert drivers to the new traffic patterns.