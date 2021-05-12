Hampton officer charged in connection to Norfolk burglary, destruction of property

HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton police officer was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary in Norfolk.

Hampton Police say they are currently conducting an administrative investigation into Hampton police officer, Katerin Encarnacion, who has been accused of a crime in Norfolk, Virginia.

Encarnacion was arrested on April 12 and charged with one count of burglary and one count of destruction of property. Encarnacion has been employed with the department since July 2017.

He was placed on administrative leave when the offense is alleged to have taken place and officials say he will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Police say they are committed to holding their officers accountable to the "high standards of professionalism that the community expects of them."

If the investigation determines that an officer violated the law or police policy they may face disciplinary action, up to and including termination.

