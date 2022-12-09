Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton PD investigating commercial burglary, release suspect photos

hampton suspects
Hampton Police Division
Hampton PD released these images of the suspects robbing the CBD Emporium on Mercury Boulevard.
hampton suspects
hampton police.jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 11:44:39-05

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a commercial burglary of the CBD Emporium store that occurred in the 5000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Authorities were alerted of the incident around 1:48 a.m. on Dec. 8. After investigating, officers deduced that the suspects entered the store by breaking a window with a rock. The suspects took tobacco and vape products, then fled by scene on foot.

The division released the following descriptions of the three suspects:

Suspect # 1: White Male, 16–20 y/o, 5’-10” to 6ft, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, mask over face, black hoody, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect # 2: White Male, 14–25 y/o, wearing a maroon hoodie, black hat, a black and gray backpack, dark pants, yellow sneakers, and a medical style mask.

Suspect # 3: White Male/Female, 14–20 y/o, wearing a black and white stripped American flag hoodie, black pants, pink face mask, a dark colored book bag, and yellow or light-colored shoes.

Hampton PD is encouraging anyone with information to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need