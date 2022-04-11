Hampton PE teacher fights for life after battling COVID complications for months

HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton PE teacher is fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19 five months ago.

33-year-old Brian Corbin is a health and PE teacher at Hampton High School. He was otherwise healthy when he came down with COVID in November 2021.

"He can't talk; he can't swallow; he can't sit up - he doesn't do anything right now," said his sister, Holly Spence.

Corbin has had many complications from the virus - to include pneumonia, high fevers and collapsed lungs - and has undergone multiple surgeries.

"We don't know anybody else who has had close to these complications," Spence said. "He's so young and he's the point-something percent of people who experience this."

Prior to COVID, Corbin was known as a family man, relishing his role as an uncle to his niece and nephews.

"He really is the nicest man you could ever meet," Spence said.

The family told News 3 that every time they think he's rounded the corner, he will have another major setback.

"He's so comprised neurologically, and with all of his other organs, the least little thing or even a little cold or the most minor thing can put him over the edge," said his father, Fred Corbin.

After months of being in the hospital, his medical bills top hundreds of thousands of dollars. Once he recovers, the bills will continue.

"He's going to have a lifetime of doctor's visits, specialists, rehab," Spence said.

If you're interested in donating to Brian Corbin's medical care, click here.

