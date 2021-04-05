Hampton, Peninsula transitions to phase 1c for vaccinations

HAMPTON, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health’s Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts transitions into phase 1c for COVID-19 vaccinations. Registered Phase 1a and 1b individuals will continue to be prioritized and overlap of vaccination phases may occur.

All localities and health systems, along with the Health Districts comprise Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula, encourage essential workers in the 1c group to pre-register. Scheduling of workers in the 1c group will begin on April 6, 2021.

Find details on each phase here.

Individuals must first pre-register and then make an appointment, which can be made here or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 711.

