Hampton police arrest teen after finding gun in a car on school grounds

HAMPTON, Va. — A 18-year-old has been charged after a Hampton Police School Resource Officer found a gun in the student's car.

Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6, the SRO was notified about a possible weapon on school grounds at the Adult Alternative Learning Center on 1600 block of Briarfield Road, according to the HPD. There were K9 units on school grounds when the alert came, and after the student was identified, an investigation found a gun in his vehicle.

Aaron Wilson has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property and one count pf possession of marijuana on school property, according to HPD. Police said Wilson was cooperative with the investigation .