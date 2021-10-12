Hampton Police ask public for help identifying burglary suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is seeking assistance from the public in order to identify a suspect in connection with a commercial burglary.

The crime occurred on October 11, 2021.

Officials received a call in reference to a commercial burglary at BK’s Tobacco & Accessories at approximately 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived to the 3900 block of Kecoughtan Road, they saw broken glass from the front door of the building.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the building and removed property before fleeing the establishment.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white mask, a black hoodie, dark colored jeans, and black sneakers.

If anyone has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.