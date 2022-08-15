Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton Police car involved in crash at intersection

299607563_435920568296119_2007575880854760215_n (1).jpg
Alex Santiful
299607563_435920568296119_2007575880854760215_n (1).jpg
298843043_1447568909088962_4006893461956905325_n (1).jpg
Posted at 4:21 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 16:21:27-04

HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton Police officer was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

On August 13, around 2:34 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Briarfield Road and Aberdeen Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Hampton Police patrol vehicle was traveling southbound on Aberdeen Road when it struck a Nissan sedan traveling westbound on Briarfield Road. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital and released.

Police say there are no charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively Hampton Roads

Backpack Blitz: Back-to-school supply drive to help hundreds of local families