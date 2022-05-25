Hampton Police Chief Talbot: 'No evidence' Codi Bigsby is still alive

HAMPTON, Va. - During an interview with Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot, Talbot said he believes the reason missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby has not turned up is because "people are not telling the truth about his whereabouts."

Codi was reported missing on January 31, 2022. His father, Cory Bigsby, reported the boy's disappearance; he is currently being held in jail on child neglect charges.

Talbot said the department isn't looking for anyone else in connection with Codi's disappearance.

"Based on the evidence that we have had come to our attention, we're not looking for another person," Talbot told News 3's Margaret Kavanagh.

When asked where he believes Codi is, Talbot said he didn't want to speculate, but said there is "no evidence" that Codi is still alive.

Talbot expressed his condolences to the boy's family, and said it has been a "taxing case" for many officers who spent time and effort searching for Codi.

Click here for more of our Have You Seen Me? coverage.