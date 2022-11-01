Watch Now
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center

Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 01, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said officers are investigating a burglary at the McDonald Gardening Center located on the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

On October 31 at 8 a.m., a phone call was made to alert authorities of a burglary at the gardening center. The division said the suspect(s) gained entry through a “large hole in the rear garage door.”

The suspect(s) took items from the store and fled the scene. There are no descriptions of the suspect(s) at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect(s) is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

