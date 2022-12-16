Hampton Police Division investigating Drummond Jewelers burglary

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is currently investigating a commercial burglary that happened on Dec. 15.

The police received a call about a burglary at Drummond Jewelers around 1:42 a.m. The business is in the 2100 block of Executive Drive.

The police said that so far, the investigation has revealed that the suspect broke into the store by breaking a window with a rod. The suspect then took “an undisclosed number of items” before leaving the scene on foot.

So far, investigators have not identified the suspect’s race or gender. However, they said the suspect wore a grey hoodie with the hood up, a red face covering, dark pants and light shoes. The suspect was also carrying a bag.

The division is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.